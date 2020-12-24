LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have located three girls who were reported missing after they were last seen around midnight on Wednesday night.
Andrea, Anamarie and Alyssa Angel, ages 10, 12 and 14 were last seen around 12:00 a.m. on Dec. 24 near the 900 block of Niblick Drive near West Washington Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.
Police say the juveniles could have been in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance when they were missing.
Details about the girls' condition were not provided.
