LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are conducting a community feedback survey to collect feedback from the public regarding the department's community engagement and its overall performance.
The survey will be available starting Jan. 2 in English, Chinese and Spanish, according to a news release.
According to LVMPD, the survey "will measure police officer and civilian employee performance as well as public satisfaction with the agency. It also surveys citizen awareness of LVMPD community programs and services."
Those interested in completing the survey can do so by visiting: www.surveymonkey.com/r/XZKL2ZR
LVMPD says the results will be used to better inform the department about public perception.
