LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- They are the “top dogs” at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and officers gave FOX5 an inside look at what it takes for K9s to make the cut and join the force.
Staff cite the testing and qualification threshold as among the highest in the country, due to the wide variety of scenarios that patrol K9s must encounter: tourists on the Strip, searches in neighborhoods or a manhunt in a vast swath of desert.
“We want the best of the best,” said Lt. Jeff Clark. Metro Police work with recruiting agencies to find the right dogs, which often come from far away as France and Belgium.
The dogs are then brought to the K9 training facility off of South Las Vegas Boulevard, where the “police academy” for the dogs begins. Training includes obstacle courses and reality-based scenarios.
“Just because they do well in house, doesn’t mean they rise for the occasion in the streets,” he said. The K9s are vetted for the right temperament, skill and problem-solving ability.
The K9s’ sense of smell helps officers find suspects in areas such as dumpsters, bushes, or rooftops. The dogs, which are trained to take on a violent suspect, also help convince suspects to surrender by their mere presence.
There are eighteen K9s and handlers, in addition to narcotics dogs assigned to each team member.
The LVMPD Foundation stepped in to assist the K9s in their lifelong service: upon retirement, their medical bills are covered for the rest of their life.
“They still want to do their job, though their bodies won’t allow them to. Without them, I don’t know that we could effectively police,” Clark said.
The LVMPD Foundation is selling their annual K9 calendars for fundraising, featuring the dogs at Allegiant Stadium, Hakkasan nightclub, the canals at the Venetian Hotel and other Las Vegas tourist destinations.
For more information on purchasing one, click here.
