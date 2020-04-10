LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a K9 officer accused of embezzlement and theft charges Friday.
Officer Sean Malia, a member of the department since 1998, was arrested Friday morning following an investigation of misused funds.
Malia was booked at the Clark County Detention Center where he faces 12 counts of felony theft and one count of felony embezzlement related to the misuse of $16,000 from the Friends for Las Vegas Police K9 fund over two years from 2017-19.
Malia served as treasurer for the organization.
He was relieved of duty without pay pending results of the investigation.
His patrol dog was retired and his detector dog was reassigned.
