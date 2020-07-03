LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has issued a "stern warning" ahead of Fourth of July weekend about celebratory gunfire and illegal fireworks.
According to a news release, increased complaints of illegal gunfire throughout Clark County has promoted the department to issue the warning that Independence Day celebrations can quickly turn deadly when residents aim their guns in the air and shoot.
LVMPD noted that discharging a firearm and endangering the public is not only a crime but punishable by up to one year in jail. "It often leads to damaged roofs, cars and other property. The worst-case scenario is when gunfire leads to accidental deaths," LVMPD said in the release.
"It's the old rule, what goes up must come down, and bullets have a trajectory that can cause a lot of damage and even inadvertently kill someone," said Deputy Chief James Seebook, head of LVMPD Patrol Operations.
Compared to June, the department says the 9-1-1 reports of illegal shootings have increased by 20 percent and gunshots detected by ShotSpotter have spiked by four times the amount this month.
LVMPD warns that if illegal gunfire calls continue to rise during the weekend, it could overwhelm emergency service personnel dealing with other incidents related to the holiday weekend such as drinking, domestic disturbances and more.
Likewise, LVMPD says illegal fireworks are also a concern for overwhelming police resources. Any fireworks that leave the ground are illegal in Las Vegas, the release notes. Officials ask that you use iSpyFireworks.com to report any illegal fireworks rather than calling 9-1-1.
