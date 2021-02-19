LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Attorneys for the family of Jorge Gomez held a news conference Friday to share new video evidence they obtained.
Gomez was shot by police in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Las Vegas on June 1, 2020.
It was announced shortly after the incident that the four officers involved were not wearing body-worn cameras when they shot Gomez.
Las Vegas police provided the following statement in response to the Friday morning press conference:
The surveillance video released today by the Gomez family appears to be the same video that the LVMPD gave to the family’s counsel. The video was originally obtained by the LVMPD and is one piece of evidence that is being evaluated in the ongoing investigation. The LVMPD asks that anyone who may have video of the event please contact the LVMPD.
