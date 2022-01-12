LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police officers were involved in a shooting on the south Strip on Wednesday night.
The department said about 11 p.m. on Jan. 12, they were on scene in the 6100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Sunset Road.
Details of the shooting were not initially provided, but police said a suspect was in custody.
The area may be blocked to traffic. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
The LVMPD is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting near Las Vegas Blvd and Sunset Rd. This is an ongoing investigation. Citizens are advised to avoid the area.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 13, 2022
