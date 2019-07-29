LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating an injury crash involving a police officer in the east valley early Monday morning.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said a marked patrol vehicle was traveling south on Lamb Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. July 29 when the officer responded to an emergency call at Lamb and Charleston Boulevards.
After the officer reportedly cleared the intersection, the officer proceeded to enter the intersection to go east on Charleston.
Gordon said the patrol vehicle was struck in the intersection by a black Nissan Sentra traveling east on Charleston. Gordon said the collision resulted in moderate damage to both vehicles.
The male driver of the Nissan and the police officer were both transported to the hospital with complaints of pain, Gordon said.
RTC tweeted that all eastbound lanes were blocked at the intersection. Police advised drivers to avoid the area for the next couple hours while officers investigate.
