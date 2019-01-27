LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were involved in shooting in the south valley on Sunday afternoon.
According to police, the shooting was reported on the 3300 block of Badura Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard and West Warm Springs Road, at around 1 p.m.
No officers were injured, according to police.
This was the second officer-involved shooting for Metro Police in 2019.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.