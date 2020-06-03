LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the Paradise area.
Investigators will provide an update on an incident at 370 East Harmon near Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.
Police will provide an update in a 12:30 p.m. new conference. No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
