LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday morning in Summerlin after a father reportedly shot his daughter.
According to police, the investigation is taking place in the 2600 block of S. Pavilion Center, near Sahara and the 215.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said a man called 911 around 9:49 a.m. saying his daughter was shot. Arriving officers found a white female in her late 20s with multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Spencer said the man and woman lived together in an apartment in the area, and the shooting took place in the apartment. Spencer said he didn't have information about whether there were prior 911 calls to the address.
Spencer said the father was detained in police custody and being interviewed. Additional details weren't immediately available.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the daughter once next of kin is notified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.