LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the northeast valley on Friday morning.
According to police, officers received reports of gunshots on the 1100 block Newport Street, near East Washington Avenue and North Pecos Road, at around 8:11 a.m.
Metro Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said a person who was driving in the area spotted the body lying in the road and called 911. The victim, a man in his late 20s, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Several neighbors in the area told police they heard multiple shots fired, but Spencer said no calls to 911 were made in regards to shots being fired.
When officers arrived, they performed CPR on the victim, but he was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel, according to Spencer. The victim did not live in the area of the shooting and police believe he was not armed.
No suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting and no suspect information was immediately available.
Anyone with any information in regards to this incident was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
