LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at a motel near the Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a motel in the 100 block of East Tropicana Avenue. The motel owners reported an injured female.
Officers have arrived and believe the suspect is still on the property. The female was pronounced dead on scene.
This is an active investigation. Check back for updates.
