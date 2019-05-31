LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said homicide detectives were investigating an incident in the east valley Friday afternoon.
According to police, officers were called to the 4700 block of Marnell Drive, near East Harmon Avenue and South Mountain Vista Street, about 12:08 p.m. Officers had received calls about a possible robbery in a residential area.
When officers arrived, they found a bleeding male suspect being held down on a front lawn, police said. The suspect was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Lt. Ray Spencer said Metro Police's homicide detectives were investigating.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
