LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl from last Saturday.
Myra Byrne was pronounced dead at 12:15 p.m. April 13, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Byrne was transported to the hospital from an address on the 6500 block of Boulder Highway.
LVMPD said they were called to Sunrise Hospital at approximately 1 p.m. by medical staff regarding Byrne's death.
The Clark County Department of Family Services received a previous report of abuse with the family. On April 26, 2016, CCDFS received the report of abuse and neglect and concluded that the allegation was substantiated, according to a child welfare disclosure form.
No charges have been filed regarding the case and police are treating it as an open investigation, according to LVMPD. LVMPD said they are still awaiting a coroner's report on cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.