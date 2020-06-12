LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that involved a dirt bike and another car Friday evening.
The crash happened near Pavilion Center Drive and Regal Mesa Avenue, which is near the 215 and Far hills.
Information regarding injuries was not known.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.