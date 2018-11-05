LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded a carjacking near Frenchman Mountain in the east valley early Monday morning.
According to Metro, officers were called to Lake Mead Boulevard at mile marker 8.1, near the Frenchman Mountain Trailhead at 3:40 p.m. A man was sleeping in his car when he was approached by a man with a handgun.
The suspect shot the victim several times and stole his car, a 1990s red Chevrolet Tahoe, police said. The victim walked away from the area and was taken to the hospital. According to Metro, the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Officers recovered the vehicle near the carjacking, Las Vegas police said. No suspect was taken into custody and a description was not available.
