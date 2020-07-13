LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a dead body found in the 1900 block of North Rainbow Boulevard.
According to police, a citizen notified authorities of an unresponsive, "unhouse person" about 9:11 a.m. in the area of Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards. Upon arrival, police found a deceased male.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
