Clark County Coroner's Office

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a body that was found in a wash in the east valley on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities are on scene in the 5400 block of Club House Drive near Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

The Clark County Coroner is on scene investigating.

This is a developing story.

