LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade incident in the western valley Thursday morning.
According to police, at approximately 9:06 a.m., LVMPD patrol officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 8200 block of Dans Glen Place.
Police said a male threatened family members with a firearm and has now barricaded himself inside the residence.
At this time, according to police, there are no injuries reported and it is believed the suspect is in the home alone.
Police said the surrounding homes are being evacuated as a precaution.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.