LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a woman's body was located in the northwest valley Thursday morning.
According to LVMPD spokesman Aiden Ocampo-Gomez, the body was found in the lake in the Desert Shores community about 7:16 a.m., near Regatta and Mariner drives. Medical personnel declared her dead at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation. No other information surrounding her death was available Thursday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
