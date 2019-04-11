0411 MCDONALDS POLICE LVACS_frame_0.jpg

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police were investigating Thursday after a man with a gunshot wound walked into a business in eastern Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a call about 12:55 p.m. about a man who had walked into the business saying he had been shot.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of East Charleston Boulevard and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm, Metro said. The man was transported to UMC Trauma with nonlife-threatening injuries.

No suspect in custody, Metro said.

