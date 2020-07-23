LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating two bodies found in a northwest valley home Thursday morning.
About 7:43 a.m., police responded to a welfare check in the 1900 block of Cedar Bluffs Way, near Tenaya Way and Lake Mead Boulevard.
Upon arrival, officers located two elderly people, a male in his early 80s and female in her late 70s, dead inside the home, according to Lt. Ray Spencer. Authorities received the tip from a California woman and daughter of the residents, who had not heard from her parents. It had been about two to three weeks since anyone heard from the couple, Spencer said.
Police believe the deaths could be attributed to natural causes or a murder-suicide, Spencer said, but the investigation is ongoing.
"There was no forced entry or anything in the residence that would leave us to believe that there was a suspect outstanding," Spencer said.
(2) comments
Two more covid19 deaths.
We actually don't know, maybe they got sick and never went to the hospital.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.