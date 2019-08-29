LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating a homicide with a sledgehammer early Thursday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.
LVMPD Lt. Greg Phenis said police were called to the 1000 block of North Rancho Drive near Washington Avenue at about 5:07 a.m. Aug. 28.
The 911 caller reported a man in the area with a sledgehammer. When officers arrived, they located a deceased female in the area.
Phenis said a suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.