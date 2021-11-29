LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a report of a shooting at a Las Vegas casino early on Sunday morning.
According to police, about 3:02 a.m. on Nov. 28, authorities were called to the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Multiple reports on social media said the incident happened in the area of the Bally's Hotel and Casino.
An adult male was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to UMC Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.
As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made.
This is an ongoing investigation.
