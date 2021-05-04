LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A shooting on Friday night left one person dead and two others injured.
About 11:43 p.m. on April 30, Las Vegas police were called to the 5700 block of Missouri Avenue near Boulder Highway to a report of a shooting. Henderson Hospital told police a man suffering from a gunshot wound had been dropped off at the facility minutes after the incident. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was transported to UMC Trauma where he later died.
Homicide detectives investigating the incident said the victim was with two males when a car pulled up and multiple men exited the car. An altercation occurred and multiple people "took out firearms and began to fire," police said.
The group dispersed before units arrived on scene. Detectives said the victim was involved in the argument leading up to the shooting. Two other people suffered non life-threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation. The identity of the victim is pending a coroner's investigation.
Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
