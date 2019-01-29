LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating two separate barricade situations on Tuesday night.
The first incident began about 2:15 p.m. as a robbery investigation on the 4000 block of Boulder Highway, near Boulder Station casino, Officer Larry Hadfield said.
One person was detained and another fled to a nearby storage unit.
Officers were surrounding the storage unit in an attempt to arrest the other suspect as of 5:30 p.m.
At 6:45 p.m., police said the incident had ended and the second suspect had been taken into custody.
15 MINUTES LATER
The other incident began 15 minutes after the first one, about 2:30 p.m. on the 4300 block of West Oakey Boulevard, near Arville Street in the west valley.
Hadfield said officers were on a follow-up call and attempted to stop a vehicle. The suspect in the vehicle fled and crashed the car nearby.
The suspect fled into a neighborhood near El Camino Road and Palmyra Avenue, near Torrey Pines Drive and Desert Inn Road. Hadfield said the suspect broke into a house and was refusing to exit as of 5:30 p.m.
These are ongoing situations, check back for updates.
