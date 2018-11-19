LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police investigated reports of a suspicious package at a bus stop in central Las Vegas on Monday.
Officers shut down northbound and southbound lanes on Eastern Avenue, at the Flamingo Road intersection at 10:32 a.m.
Traffic was re-routed as a result. At 12:47 p.m. Metro Police said the situation had been resolved. Traffic lanes were reopened.
According to Metro, a man was taken into custody for making bomb threats. Police did not identify the man Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.