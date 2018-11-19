+1 
Suspicious package at bus stop

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police investigated reports of a suspicious package at a bus stop in central Las Vegas on Monday.

Officers shut down northbound and southbound lanes on Eastern Avenue, at the Flamingo Road intersection at 10:32 a.m. 

Eastern Avenue is shutdown at Flamingo Road following police activity November 19, 2018.

Traffic was re-routed as a result. At 12:47 p.m. Metro Police said the situation had been resolved. Traffic lanes were reopened.

According to Metro, a man was taken into custody for making bomb threats. Police did not identify the man Monday afternoon.

