LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a suspicious package in the central valley.
LVMPD specialized units are currently working a suspicious package call in the 1900 block of Oakey Boulevard, near Decatur and Oakey, according to a news release.
The surrounding area has been evacuated as a precaution.
No road closure information is available. However, police are asking that people avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
