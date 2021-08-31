LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious item at a property near the Strip.
According to LVMPD, at approximately 1:10 p.m., police received a call of a suspicious item at a property located near the 2000 block of Fashion Show Drive.
In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, LVMPD Capt. Dori Koren said an individual entered a hotel property with a large suitcase and large duffle bag. The individual then began to yell that there was a bomb and left the property.
After leaving the property in a taxi, Capt. Koren said that the hotel then received two telephone bomb threats. As of now, the initial investigation indicates that no hazardous materials were found, according to police.
Capt. Koren said that the suspect was taken into custody.
This is an ongoing investigation. Fashion Show Drive is closed between Sammy Davis Jr Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard.
