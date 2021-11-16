LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious device incident in downtown.
According to police, the incident is occurring in the area of East Mesquite Avenue and North 8th Street.
Police say that at approximately 9:20 a.m., officers were conducting a person stop when they located the device.
LVMPD notes that this is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be provided at this time.
Authorities advise citizens to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.
