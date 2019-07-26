LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating a stabbing in the southwest Las Vegas Valley early Friday morning.
LVMPD Lt. Adrian Beas said police were called to the 4800 block of Canary Diamond Avenue near Windmill Lane and Decatur Boulevard at about 12:30 a.m. July 26 after a report of a man being stabbed.
The man was taken to UMC Trauma with serious injuries. Beas said detectives were still on scene as of 6 a.m. Friday.
Beas said no one had been arrested in connection to the stabbing.
