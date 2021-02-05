LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday morning near Valley View and Desert Inn.
At about 9:39 a.m., police received a report of a person who was stabbing inside a business in the 3300 block of S. Valley View Blvd.
Responding officers located a male victim suffering from a non-life threatening injury and he was transported to UMC, according to police.
The suspect is currently outstanding, police say.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
