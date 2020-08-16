LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday night at the Venetian Hotel and Casino.
According to police, officers responded to the Venetian just before 11 pm. for a reported stabbing.
Officers found a man with multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
A suspect description or details on what lead up to the stabbing are unknown.
Detectives are continuing their investigation.
Total lowlife thug story! Only scum bag losers would bring a knife into a nice place ,vienetian hotel! Normal people don’t do this !
