LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the Southeast Valley.
According to police, the call came in just before 9 p.m. on the 6400 block of Za Zu Pitts Avenue, which is near Vegas Valley Drive and Hollywood boulevard.
This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX5 for updates.
