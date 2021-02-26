LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday morning.
According to police, the incident happened about 5:55 a.m. near the intersection of Bermuda Road and Pyle Avenue.
FOX5's Ken Smith reports that the vehicle hit a wall and tree, then flipped over.
Police said there were minor injuries associated with the crash.
Pyle is currently closed east of Bermuda while police investigate.
