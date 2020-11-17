LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a single-vehicle crash at Spencer Street and East Pyle Avenue.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police received a report of a crash at 4:28 p.m. The car hit a tree and the crash is considered an injury crash, police say.
Police are investigating whether impairment is involved.
Drivers in the area may experience delays as the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
