LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon in the northeast valley.
According to police, the investigation was occurring on Oct. 28 in the 3900 block of E. Cheyenne Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard.
Police said that the incident began as an argument between multiple people which turned into a fight.
According to police, those involved began shooting and at least four people were injured and taken to University Medical Center Trauma with non-life threatning injuries.
