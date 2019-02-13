LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in southeast Las Vegas.
Several people in an apartment complex at 2180 Warm Springs Road reported hearing gunshots, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with two gunshot wounds collapsed in the parking lot. Police also found and detained a man who is believed to be a suspect.
A woman was contacted inside an apartment; she is believed to be an acquaintance of both the victim and the suspect, according to Metro.
The victim was transported to a hospital, where he is in stable condition. He is expected to survive, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Check back for updates.
