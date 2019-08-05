LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in the central valley.
LVMPD said the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 3100 block of Valley View Boulevard near Desert Inn Road at a business complex.
Police said the shooting victim was taken to UMC Trauma in unknown condition.
Details of a suspect or arrest were not made available.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.