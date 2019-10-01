LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting near an east valley business Tuesday afternoon.
LVMPD said the shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. Oct. 1 at 5720 East Charleston Boulevard near Sloan Lane. Police said the incident happened near an Autozone in the area.
One person was taken to University Medical Center with unknown injuries. Police are looking for two possible suspects in connection with the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.