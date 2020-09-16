LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a shooting in the northeast valley Tuesday night.
LVMPD said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of E. Cheyenne Avenue near N. Las Vegas Boulevard around 10:45 p.m. Sept. 15. Police said a man was shot by a male suspect at an apartment complex in the area.
The suspect fled the scene but was later found and arrested, LVMPD said. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated.
LVMPD said investigators are still working to determine motive and what led to the shooting.
Stupid fathead Sisolaks is the Deblasio of Las Vegas- emboldens criminals, supports BLM the Terrorist organization, reads speeches written by Obama and causes MURDER and CRIME to further his DemocRat agenda of controlling the residents by "Emergency Order" and allowing criminal trash to victimize residents at their leisure. SISOLAK IS CORRUPT COMMUNIST SCUM THAT SHOULD BE IN PRISON.
