LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex near Boulder Highway and Desert Inn Road.
According to police, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 4300 block of Boulder Highway.
Arriving offices located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital.
Police said they have people detained in relation to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
No additional information was provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.