LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it is investigating a shooting involving Nevada Highway Patrol at Red Rock Canyon.
According to police, no LVMPD officers discharged their firearms during the incident.
Police remind that the Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive is currently closed and advise citizens to avoid the area.
Red Rock Canyon had announced on Twitter Thursday morning that its Scenic Drive would be closed "until further notice."
With many people off work Thursday for Veterans Day and hoping to get outdoors, officials recommend using alternate locations while the Scenic Drive is closed.
FOX5 has a crew headed to the scene.
The Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive will be closed until further notice today. We know that lots of folks want to get out and enjoy the great weather for Veterans Day, so head to our website to check out alternate locations: https://t.co/MucWTAsBO1 pic.twitter.com/2jjjZZRcPl— Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) November 11, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
