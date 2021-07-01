LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the northeast valley Thursday morning.
Police responded to a call around 11:05 a.m. near 4700 block of Cooper Sedge Street, near Lamb and Craig Road. Police say arriving officers found a gunshot victim.
The victim has been transported to UMC Trauma. Police say they have been notified of a possible victim related to this shooting, who was dropped off at North Vista Hospital.
This is an active investigation, and police advise the public avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
