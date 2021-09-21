PENNWOOD SHOOTING

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the 4200 block of Pennwood Ave.

 (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting near Pennwood and Arville Tuesday morning.

According to LVMPD officer Misael Parra, police responded to reports of a shooting at 9:32 a.m. in the 4200 block of Pennwood.

Officers located one victim who was struck. The individual was transported to University Medical Center.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.