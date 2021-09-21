LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting near Pennwood and Arville Tuesday morning.
According to LVMPD officer Misael Parra, police responded to reports of a shooting at 9:32 a.m. in the 4200 block of Pennwood.
Officers located one victim who was struck. The individual was transported to University Medical Center.
No additional information was immediately available.
