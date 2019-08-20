LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a shooting homicide near Rancho and Cheyenne early Tuesday morning.
LVMPD Lt. Allen Larsen said officers responded to a shooting in the area on the 3300 block of Thom Boulevard at about 10:45 p.m. Aug. 19. Police found a man in the area who had been shot.
Larsen said the man was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.
Police confirmed that the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery.
The suspect in this shooting was described as a middle-aged black male. Larsen said he is still outstanding.
Homicide detectives are on the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
