LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday morning in the south valley.
According to police, at about 7:45 a.m., one person was shot near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Gillespie Street.
Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident is still under investigation, according to police.
