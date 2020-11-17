LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide in the west valley on Tuesday afternoon.
About 2 p.m. on November 17, Lt. Ray Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the investigation was taking place at 5550 W. Charleston Boulevard, at Lindell Road.
A spokesman for the department said there was a fatal shooting at a car wash.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
