LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting at Desert Oasis High School on Friday evening.
According to police, a fight took place in the parking lot of Desert Oasis High School following a football game.
While the fight was happening a person fired several shots in the air, police said.
The suspect who fired shot left scene, according to police.
No one was injured and officers from the Clark County School District and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are securing the scene.
